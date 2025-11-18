iBomma Ravi: How was he Traced?

Immadi Ravi alias iBomma Ravi was finally caught and he is currently in the custody of Cybercrime cops of Hyderabad. The investigation is on and Ravi has revealed several facts about his journey. There are speculations that Ravi’s wife has passed the information about him reaching Hyderabad and this news is untrue. The Hyderabad cops kept a close watch on Ravi and his acts from the past few months. As per the cops, Ravi’s close associate was traced and he was taken into custody after which they came to know that Ravi has reached Hyderabad.

A team of cops rushed to the residence of Ravi and arrested him. They have recovered Rs 3.5 crores and after conducting all the primary investigation, the cops approached the banks to seize all the existing bank accounts of Ravi. The high profile hacker got divorced with his wife and he also came to Hyderabad to sell off his properties in Hyderabad and Vizag. He also approached a Real Estate firm to complete all the transactions. Ravi got divorced with his wife in 2017 and he is not in touch with her after the process was completed.

It was during Covid-19 time, iBomma and other piracy websites became popular. Ravi has built a strong platform for pirated movies and earned crores. He revealed that he earned over Rs 20 crores over the years through piracy and betting apps. The cops also traced Ravi’s fake driving license and PAN card owned by Ravi. The cops are investigating the matter further and more updates are expected soon.