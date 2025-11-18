x
Mohan Babu’s MB50: Pearl White Tribute

Published on November 18, 2025 by nymisha

Mohan Babu's MB50: Pearl White Tribute
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Feast from December
Jagan's Unreal Plan vs NDA's Real Action: The Visakha Steel Contrast
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nomination Drama, Emotional Manipulation & Tanuja's Power Play
Dhandoraa Teaser: Rooted Emotional Rural Drama

Mohan Babu’s MB50: Pearl White Tribute

Veteran Tollywood actor Mohan Babu has completed 50 glorious years in Telugu cinema and he hosted a lavish dinner for Telugu fraternity on Sunday in Hotel Daspalla. Several actors, technicians and close friends of the Manchu family attended the bash. Mohan Babu’s son Manchu Vishnu is planning one more grand event named ‘MB50: Pearl White Tribute’ and it will take place on November 22nd in Hyderabad.

Some of the biggest celebrities, actors, directors and legends from neighboring languages will grace this event which will take place on November 22nd in Park Hyatt, Hyderabad. Vishnu is spending a bomb for this prestigious event. His team is making all the arrangements who are coming from out of Hyderabad. In his career spanning for over four decades, Mohan Babu has done 600 films. He is currently shooting for Nani’s The Paradise and he has signed Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni’s debut film Srinivasa Mangapuram.

Mohan Babu's MB50: Pearl White Tribute
Dhandoraa Teaser: Rooted Emotional Rural Drama
Premante Trailer: Crackling Fun Entertainer

Mohan Babu's MB50: Pearl White Tribute
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Feast from December
Jagan's Unreal Plan vs NDA's Real Action: The Visakha Steel Contrast
Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Nomination Drama, Emotional Manipulation & Tanuja's Power Play
Dhandoraa Teaser: Rooted Emotional Rural Drama

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Feast from December
Jagan's Unreal Plan vs NDA's Real Action: The Visakha Steel Contrast
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash

