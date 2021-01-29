Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu Teaser: Intriguing

Sushanth who was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in a vital role will next be seen in Ichata Vahanamulu Nilupa Radu teaser of which is unveiled by Rebel Star Prabhas.

Sushanth is a die-hard fan of Royal Enfield bike and the initial portions depict his love for the bike. Then, the twist in the tale arrives with a rally in a street where Sushanth parks his bike. It’s actually a no parking zone. As the batch destruct the bike, Sushanth decides to take on them.

The teaser promises an engaging action thriller on screen. It’s intriguing with interesting premise. Moreover, it has tinge of comedy with Vennela Kishore playing one of the crucial roles.

S Darshan is directing while A1 Studios and Shaastra Movies are producing it. Meenakshi Chaudhary plays leading lady in the film which is slated for release soon.