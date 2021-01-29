Trivikram upset with the Rumors

Top director Trivikram Srinivas worked on the screenplay and dialogue version for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum that has Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead roles. The film has Saagar Chandra on board as the director of the film and the shoot commenced recently. The making video from the sets of the film has been out and Trivikram is spotted all over. Trivikram is trolled badly across the social media and some of them speculated that Trivikram has been asked to ghost-direct the project and the director is ignored.

These rumors left the top director upset as they are completely baseless. Trivikram is just focused on writing and he has no involvement in the direction. With his next project with NTR taking time, Trivikram is said to be available on the sets of Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. He also shares a great bonding with Pawan which forced him to land on the sets. Rana Daggubati joined the sets yesterday and most of the film will be shot in Aluminium Factory in special sets that are currently constructed. The makers are in plans to release the film on September 10th. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.