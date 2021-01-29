SEC Case : Jagan attempted resignation after his defeat ?

What happened in the Tadepalli palace after the Supreme Court gave a green signal for the panchayat polls? Did Jagan Reddy offer to resign and go for a fresh election? Did he talk about abolition of the Assembly or not? Why has the Chief Minister withdrawn his decision so soon? These questions were posed by none other than former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao. Right from the beginning, Devineni Uma always keeps gathering all information about the CM camp office and blows it out instantly.

But this time, Uma’s comments raised questions whether he was merely making political statements in order to draw public attention during the ongoing panchayat elections. Whatever, he said that the CM was greatly upset at the SC order and decided to dissolve the Assembly to obviously seek fresh election. For several hours, the Ministers and Advisors held close discussions on this in Tadepalli palace.

Uma said that Jagan Reddy had also told his Ministers that he would go to a fresh election. But now, the CM should explain why he had developed cold feet.

In a more unbelievable comment, Devineni Uma said that the CM was almost ready to resign. But he took it back only after the intelligence and special teams gave reports on negative public opinion against the Government.