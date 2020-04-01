If given a chance, Vishwak Sen loves to direct Mahesh Babu?

Quite early, Vishwak Sen turned director after he is just three films old as an actor. With HIT turning up as a decent hit, the actor is now rushed with films. He is also penning a couple of interesting scripts to direct them soon. Vishwak Sen is quite confident about balancing acting and directing films. During his recent interview, Vishwak Sen was asked to choose an actor if he wishes to direct a film.

Vishwak Sen says that Okkadu is his all-time favorite film for him and he would love to direct Mahesh if he is given a chance. Vishwak also said that he is in plans to get enough maturity as an actor and would take up direction after five years. He recently signed Paagal which will be directed by a debutant Naresh. The film is said to be a romantic entertainer tipped with action.