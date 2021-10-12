IITians… Prashant Kishor wants you!!

With both YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh and his sister YS Sharmila in Telangana eager to rope in team PK for their image building and electoral success, Prashant Kishore is now on a mission to recruit IITians into his campaign. He is trying to get them on board to get accurate inputs and interpretation of those inputs.

Sources say that Team PK has approached the IIT in Mumbai and offered campus placement for at least 150 IITians. Sources say that he had offered 1.5 lakh per month to the recruits. He reportedly told the principal of the institution that he might require another 150 persons at a later date. Also, team PK is on the lookout for IItians from other parts of the country.

These IITians are required to interact with the people, formulate questionnaires, elicit answers and then analyse them. They would be required to evaluate the people’s responses to the slew of welfare measures put in place by YS Jagan government. These analyses will help Jagan to understand the people’s mood and then take up course correction.

As for Telangana, their role is limited to understanding public mood and suggesting strategies to Sharmila to maximise her impact. As of now, Sharmila has failed to make a mark in Telangana despite her many attempts. The initial enthusiasm that the YSRTP had generated, is gone now. The party has not succeeded in creating a buzz for itself. Hence, Team PK will advise her on how to get the buzz and make an impact.