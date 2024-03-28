x
Home > Movie News > Ika Na Maate From Manamey: Funky Tune, Lively Visuals

Ika Na Maate From Manamey: Funky Tune, Lively Visuals

Ika Na Maate From Manamey: Funky Tune, Lively Visuals

Hero Sharwanand will next be seen in a youthful and family entertainer Manamey. Sriram Adittya who is known for his unique style of story-telling has helmed the project which is getting ready for release. The film’s first song Ika Na Maate has been unleashed.

Ika Na Maate is an out-and-out modern funky tune. The song has a happy-go-lucky mood throughout. Hesham Abdul Wahab scred the track with electronic instruments which adds to the jazz of the song. Hesham’s energetic voice booms with expression and the song’s lively tune makes it a peppy dance number as well. The lyrics by Krishna Chaitanya connect well, especially with the young generation. The song has a fast-paced tempo. Lively visuals enhance the mood of the song.

The movie produced by People Media Factory features Krithi Shetty in a female actress role. It has cinematography Vishnu Sharma and Gnana Shekar VS duo.

