Home > Politics > Take forward YSRCP success story, Jagan tells people

Take forward YSRCP success story, Jagan tells people

Published on March 28, 2024 by

Jigra Movie Pre release Event
Tollywood producers not ready to cast Pooja Hegde
Trivikram's satire on Samantha
Prabhas' take on Drug Mafia
Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK

Take forward YSRCP success story, Jagan tells people

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon the people to tale forward the success story of YSRCP by giving it a clean sweep of 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats and rejecting the anti-people combine of TDP, Jana Sena and BJP in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a huge public meeting here on Thursday on the second day of the ‘Memanta Siddham’ poll campaign, the Chief Minister urged people to take forward the winning streak of YSRCP while showing the exit door to the opposition from politics.

For the first time in the country, the poor in Andhra Pradesh are experiencing due respect in the last 58 months, he said, adding that Government spent Rs. 2.7 lakh crore implementing various welfare schemes for ushering in their social and economic empowerment while TDP pursued the policy of plunder, stash and devour and is hatching conspiracies hand in glove with Jana Sena and BJP to exploit the people again.

Describing the sea of humanity that thronged the public meeting as the YSRCP people’s army, he said that people across the State are ready to teach a fitting lesson to the TDP-led alliance to ensure that anti-people Government doesn’t come to power again.

Listing out various welfare schemes like Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, Aasara, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, Rythu Bharosa, Kapu Nestham, delivery of monthly social pensions at door-step and EBC Nestham, he asked the people to think why Chandrababu Naidu failed to implement similar schemes during his rule.

Telling the people that revolutionary changes took place in the last 58 months in educational, medical and health and agricultural sectors to improve educational standards of students, provide preventive health care with village clinics and family doctors and handhold the farmers at every step through RBKs, the Chief Minister asked the people to assess why Naidu failed to carry out similar reforms.
Recalling how TDP defaulted and cheated people on promises of waiver of farm and self-help group loans, Maha Lakshmi and Kuteera Lakshmi schemes, jobs for the youth and stipend for the unemployed and three-cents of house sites for the poor after winning 2014 polls in alliance with Jana Sena and BJP and distributing signed election manifestoes, he said they have ganged up again to take people for a ride once again.

Besides implementing slew of welfare schemes and reforms in several sectors, Government is also building 17 new medical colleges, four sea ports and 10 fishing harbors and brining in investments to put the State on path of development, he said, adding that new districts have been carved out and three Capitals were proposed for decentralized growth.

He told the people that, despite ruling the State for 14 years, Chandrababu Naidu did not work even to bring about a meagre five percent change of what he did in the last 58 months.

It is in the hands of people to decide whether they want the door-to-door welfare and development saga to continue for the next five years by electing YSRCP back to power or take the State backwards by 10 years by electing the TDP and its allies.

The Chief Minister said that the ensuing polls are a battle between justice led by YSRCP and injustice led by TDP and its allies and called upon the people not to fall prey to the conspiracies being hatched by TDP in cahoots with Jana Sena and BJP to deprive the poor of their welfare benefits.

It is only after YSRCP came to power that election manifestoes gained credibility, the Chief Minister said, adding that Chandrababu brand stands for cheating all sections of people.

There is nothing great about TDP or its political allies except for taking people for a ride, he said and urged them to vote back the YSRCP to power in the ensuing elections to continue the welfare and development saga.

Tollywood producers not ready to cast Pooja Hegde
Trivikram's satire on Samantha
Prabhas' take on Drug Mafia

Jigra Movie Pre release Event
Tollywood producers not ready to cast Pooja Hegde
Trivikram's satire on Samantha
Prabhas' take on Drug Mafia
Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK

Haryana shocker for Telugu poll strategist KK
Jammu and Kashmir 2024 Election Results: A Surprising Turn of Events
Key takeaways from Haryana Assembly results for BJP and Congress

