Home > Movie News > Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

Published on March 28, 2024

Allu Arjun unveils his wax statue at Madame Tussauds

After his wax statue was installed at Madame Tussauds museum in Dubai, Allu Arjun is overjoyed and feels like he’s on top of the world. He shared a photo of himself standing next to the lifelike figure, along with some heartfelt words about how happy this makes him feel. On March 28th, Allu Arjun became one of many famous people who have been immortalized in wax by Madame Tussauds Museum. The decision to create a statue for him was first announced several months ago by the official X page for the dubai-based branch of the popular tourist destination. In addition to this incredible honor, Allu recently won Best Actor award for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ at India’s National Awards ceremony making big awards history! Currently busy shooting Pushpa: The Rule which will release on August 15th later this year He posted the click on his Instagram with the status “The Launch of Madame Tussaud’s wax statue today. It is a milestone moment for every actor”.

