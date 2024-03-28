Suriya44 – A Karthik Subbaraj Film

Spread the love

Undoubtedly, Suriya stands out as one of the most celebrated actors in today’s industry. His impressive theatrical performances and unwavering commitment to his projects have earned him immense admiration from his fervent fans. Presently occupied with post-production work for Kanguva – a high-energy thriller that promises non-stop excitement- Suriya has made a noteworthy announcement regarding an upcoming collaboration between himself and Karthik Subbaraj, renowned director extraordinaire.

Suriya took his X account saying “New beginnings..! Need all your good wishes! #LoveLaughterWar @karthiksubburaj”. Karthik Subbaraj posted saying “My Next Film is with the Ever-Awesome @Suriya_offl sir So Pumped up for this #Suriya44 #LoveLaughterWar #AKarthikSubbarajPadam”. More details to be announced soon.