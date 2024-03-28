Don’t vote for killers, Suneetha asks people

Spread the love

Late Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Narreddy Suneetha on Thursday appealed to the people not to vote for the killers of Vivekananda Reddy. Speaking to the media at Telangana high court, Dr Suneetha said that Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was protecting the killers.

She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had not taken action against those who killed Vivekananda Reddy. On the contrary, Jagan Mohan Reddy was protecting them, she said. She wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy did not take action to find the truth in the murder in the last five years.

“Do you know what a brother to a sister is? You were expected to help the sister in getting justice done. But you did not help me. Rather you were speaking against me and attributing motives to me,” Dr Suneetha said. She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was blaming her for seeking justice.

She took strong exception to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s speech in Kadapa district the other day. She said that people of Kadapa, the God and even Jagan Mohan Reddy knew who killed Vivekananda Reddy. She wondered what was stopping Jagan Mohan Reddy from punishing the killers.

She recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy sought CBI enquiry into the murder when he was in opposition. However, after coming to power, the same Jagan Mohan Reddy stopped the CBI from investigation. She alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was blocking the CBI in taking action against those who killed Vivekananda Reddy.

She asked the people not to vote for Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party for protecting the killers. She wanted the people to be judicious in casting their vote in the coming general election. She said that Jagan Mohan Reddy was asking votes from the people without allowing the CBI to find the real culprits in the murder.

Dr Suneetha said that the actual killers have named Y S Bhaskara Reddy and Y S Avinash Reddy as the conspirators. She wondered why Jagan Mohan Reddy was protecting them and stopping the CBI from arresting the two leaders. She also alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was seeking votes for Avinash Reddy who conspired against Vivekananda Reddy and killed him.