In guise of welfare Jagan pushed people into destitution, says TDP

In the guise of welfare Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, pushed the people into total destitution and has thrown the State into deep crisis, observed president of the State unit of the TDP, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, on Wednesday.

The schemes announced by TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, in the name of ‘Bhavisyathuku Guarantee’ (guarantee for the future) have exhilarated a better future into the lives of the people, said Atchen Naidu while talking to media persons at the party headquarters here after unveiling the BC Bharosa logo. The TDP State unit president said that the party will soon take up the exercise to give wide publicity through buses in 125 Assembly segments to the schemes announced by Chandrababu.

Chandrababu will flag off five buses on June 19 at the party headquarters here and the TDP manifesto publicity vehicles will move in the 125 segments, Atchen Naidu stated. The local MLAs and party incharges will go to the people and explain to them the details of the schemes, he said.

The MLAs and the party incharges will also take the details as to how the people are suffering due to the misrule of Jagan and how they are losing their benefits. After sharing their experiences with Chandrababu, the TDP will formulate a strategy as to how to help the people, particularly the poor, to become the rich, Atchen Naidu noted.

The ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ announced by Chandrababu is nothing but a programme to increase the State’s income and distribute it among the poor to make them rich, Atchen Naidu explained. Terming Jagan as the best actor in the country, Atchen Naidu felt that since Jagan has cordial relations with the Centre he has been managing not to attend the court for the past four years in the corruption cases that he has been facing.