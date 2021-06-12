In The Name Of God Trailer: Racy & Raw!

Aha, the Telugu OTT platform is bringing fresh content next week. ‘In The Name of God’ is the next in line web-series on Aha.

The trailer of the web-series is launched by Karthi. Based on the backdrop of hawala money transaction, this is a crime thriller.

Priyadarshi plays Aadhi and his role is packed with crime elements. It’s a serious role and Darshi delivers a matured performance.

Nandini Rai provides glamour and she fills the lust part. Actor Posani Krishna Murali is the bad guy and he is at his usual best.

Directed by Vidya Saagar, ‘In The Name Of God’ trailer is racy and raw. The web series is produced by Suresh Krissna.

Aha will be streaming ‘ING’ from June 18th.