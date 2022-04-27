India needs torch bearer like KCR as its leader: TRS

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders on Wednesday said India needs a torch bearer and visionary like K. Chandrasekhar Rao as its leader.

Speakers at TRS plenary urged Chief Minister KCR to play an active role in national politics to bring a change and guide the country on the path of development and prosperity.

Speaking on 13 resolutions passed at the plenary, state ministers and TRS leaders said KCR should lead the efforts to bring a qualitative change.

TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said the country needs a visionary leader, and not a leader who is seen only on television.

KTR, who is son of KCR, moved a resolution which says that TRS will play a key role in national politics in the coming days.

The party observed TRS needs to play a constructive role and fill the political void at national level.

The party asserted to bring a qualitative change in the country on the lines the Telangana state achieved desirable results in education, irrigation, health and economic sectors.

The country should be freed from the evil forces and end the bulldozer rule and divide and rule policies adopted by the rulers in the country, says the resolution.

Through another resolution, the party resolved to fight against religious intolerance and protect the national integrity and the country’s unique culture.

The plenary observed growing religious intolerance will weaken the country on all fronts. Many countries were struggling after the fanatic groups took over the administrative power.

The TRS called on people to fight unitedly against the barbaric acts by some political forces and spread the message of love and peace .

Speaking on the resolution, TRS leader B. Vinod Kumar said the communal policies of BJP government pose a threat to the country’s future.

He denounced union home minister Amit Shah’s statement calling for common civil code. He pointed out that while the entire country has same criminals laws for all sections of people, only the family laws are different. He said within the Hindu community there are different customs and practices in different states.

The TRS resolved to fight against the union government for undermining the federal spirit and suppressing constitutional rights which have been accorded to the states.

The Constitution has given absolute powers to the states to bring legislations and also executive powers. Practically, the centre is depriving states of its powers.

The TRS demanded the centre to scrap new power acts and Dam safety acts which are detrimental to the states. The one nation – one registration and one nation- one market policies are part of consolidating the powers of the centre and weaken the states.

The TRS, through another resolution, also demanded the union government to reduce spiralling prices of essential commodities and took strong exception to the centre’s indifference towards solving price hike issue.

It said the wrong economic policies adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi put heavy burden on common man. Middle classes are struggling hard due to price burden. Even as the crude oil prices have gone down, the Central government was increasing fuel prices indiscriminately.

Eyeing political benefits, the Central government reduced fuel prices for some time. The party resolved to expose the Centre’s failure in the control of prices.

The TRS party extended gratitude to the Telangana government for procuring paddy in the current season after the union government turned down the state plea to purchase paddy directly from farmers.

The party criticised the union government for its failure in resolving the paddy procurement issue amicably.The centre adopted anti-farmer policies which includes reducing subsidy in fertilisers and put heavy burden on farmers. The increase of petrol and diesel prices also mounted the input cost of the farming. The party resolved it will not compromise on farmers issues.

The ruling TRS of Telangana state has demanded the union government to enhance quota to the deserved communities in education and employment based on their social conditions.

The TRS has been demanding to increase quota for Muslims to 12 per cent from 4 per cent in proportionate of the population. The ST reservation should also be increased to 10 per cent. The government adopted resolutions in support of quota hike and sent the same to the centre for approval in April 2017 but there was no response from the union government.

The TRS plenary demanded the union Government to adopt a bill extending 33 per cent reservation for women in the Parliament.

The TRS already adopted a resolution in support of women reservation in the legislative bodies in the state Assembly and sent it to the centre for consideration. The Telangana government is already implementing 50 per cent reservation in local bodies for women . The TRS criticised that the BJP led union government is not sincere in women empowerment.