Megastar leaks Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh dialogue

Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar are teaming up for the second time after Gabbar Singh. The film is titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh and the shoot is expected to start later this year. Harish Shankar interviewed the team of Acharya during which Megastar Chiranjeevi wanted Harish to leak the dialogue from the film. Harish Shankar’s dialogue from the film is now going viral all over. He even revealed the situation and the scene during the interview. The scene was recorded and telecasted in the interview.

Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Koratala Siva are aggressively promoting the film all over. The film is hitting the screens on Friday. Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainment are the producers.

BHAVADEEYUDU MASS DIALOGUE 🔥🔥 All the best to Team #Acharya ❤️#BhavadeeyuduBhagatSingh pic.twitter.com/kMaNf9yvBT — Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh (@BBSthefilm) April 27, 2022