Party is supreme than the cabinet, Jagan tells his ministers

YSR Congress chief Jagan Mohan Reddy had categorically told his ministers in AP that the party is more supreme than the cabinet. He said that the party district unit presidents and the regional coordinators are above the ministers. He wanted the ministers to report to the party office-bearers in all party activities.

He told them that the party has to win the mandate after which some of the winners would become ministers. “Today you are the ministers. Until the other day, some of them were ministers. Tomorrow some others will become ministers,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told them, insisting upon them to work in tandem with the party district unit presidents and regional coordinators.

“If the party wins, we will become ministers. So the party is important for us. You are ministers in the cabinet. But you are first party worker and then local MLA. So work with the party president,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told the ministers.

He told every MLA to visit at least 10 village or ward secretariat. He also asked them to visit the families every two days in a week. “The two years is not sufficient if we want to retain power. Meet as many families as possible,” he told them.

He also told them that hope is larger than reality as people have greater hopes. But, this time he told them not to take a chance with high hopes. “Reality is victory. Hope is uncertain. So let us work for greater reality and win more seats in the next election,” Jagan Mohan Reddy told his ministers and the party leaders.

He asked them to get the progress card from the people and told them that the party would publish three pamphlets which include the party’s election promise, the schemes that were implemented and the Nadu-Nedu scheme result. He wanted them to take all the three pamphlets to every family and get their feedback.