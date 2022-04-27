Slight Delay In Release Date Of Sesh’s Major

There will be slight delay in the release date of hero Adivi Sesh’s next outing Major. The film’s release is shifted from May 27th to June 3rd. The same has been announced by the makers. The announcement poster sees Sesh in a ferocious avatar as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

Major garnered enough buzz with its gripping teaser. First song of the movie- Hridayam also turned out to be a chartbuster. Currently in post-production, Major’s promotional campaign will begin soon.

Saiee Manjrekar played the leading lady, while Sobhita Dhulipala will be seen in an important role in the movie helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.