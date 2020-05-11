India to run 15 passenger trains from Tuesday, booking only on IRCTC

After 47 days of COVID lockdown, the Indian Government has decided to slowly bring back trains on track. Several inter-state services for all passengers will operate between Delhi and different destinations across the country from Tuesday. These trains will run from New Delhi to Mumbai, Patna, Kolkata, Dibrugarh, Jammu Tawi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Bhubaneswar. Nearly 15 passenger trains (total 30 to and fro journeys) will be operated. All these are A/C trains with superfast train charges to be collected from passengers.

There will be no current booking at the railway stations. All sorts of tickets including platform tickets will not be issued at railway stations. Only online booking on IRCTC website will be available from 4 p.m. today. The passengers will be allowed to board the trains only after screening and if they do not have any Coronavirus symptoms.

Temperatures slightly higher than normal room temperatures will be maintained in these A/C trains considering the spread of virus in cooler temperatures. No bedsheets will be provided like in usual A/C coaches.