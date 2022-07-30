Indian 2: Shankar scouting for a Bollywood beauty?

Top director Shankar is all set to resume the shoot of Indian 2 after years. The differences between the producers and Shankar are resolved and the top director agreed to complete the shoot at the earliest. We have already revealed that Shankar will shoot for Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s film simultaneously for ten days each in a month. Shankar is now finalizing the actors for Indian 2. Kajal who is paired up beside Kamal got married and she gave birth to a baby boy recently. The team of Indian 2 contacted Kajal but the actress showed no interest in the film.

Shankar and his team is keen to rope in a Bollywood beauty for the role. Names like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are considered for now. Shankar is currently in Mumbai finalizing the leading lady. Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh will be playing other important roles in Indian 2. Shankar is keen to get the film ready for summer 2023 release. Lyca Productions are the producers and Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music. Kamal Haasan is all set to join the sets of Indian 2 very soon.