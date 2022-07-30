Karuna Kumar & Zee Studios bringing Content Oriented film ‘Kalapuram’

Zee Studios is the production company that introduces original stories and talented filmmakers to the industry. They are now coming with intriguing tale “KalaPuram” is now available, starring Sathyam Rajesh, Chitram Sreenu, Rakshit Atluri, and many other well-known actors.

Ee Oorlo Andharu Kalakaarule, the caption on the creative Kalapuram first look poster, gives a hint about the plot, which is set in a village with people who enjoy plays and movies. The talented director Karuna Kumar, who won everyone over with Palasa 1978 and the poignant love drama Sridevi Soda Center, is behind this comedy-drama.

The poster’s creative design introduces the local film acting fervour and character portrayals using only still photos. Makers intend to move quickly to finish the shoot and post production. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on August 26.

This film with an emphasis on content was funded by Rajani Talluri. For the movie, Melody Brahma Manisharma is composing the music. Soon, more information about the project will be released.