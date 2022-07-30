TDP demands judicial probe into AP liquor policy

Former minister and TDP senior leader K S Jawahar on Saturday demanded a judicial inquiry into the revenue generated through liquor sales and how this revenue is being diverted to his henchmen.

Jawahar said that before coming to power, Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to impose prohibition but after coming to power and becoming Chief Minister he transformed it into a maximum generating revenue source.

Jagan Mohan Reddy had said that he did not want to see any woman becoming a widow due to liquor consumption but after coming to power he made liquor business a major source of income. How many people died after consuming the strange brands of liquor and how many women became widows after Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister, he asked.

Jagan Reddy made prohibition a myth and always he thinks of how to make more money by selling liquor and sharing it with his henchmen, the TDP leader said.

Scared by Jagan’s policies, several liquor contractors who wanted to take part in the auction ran away like road contractors, he stated. Even MLAs and MLCs were threatened not to take part in the auctions and the YSRCP Government has no proper liquor policy except minting money, he noted.

Can Jagan cancel the present tenders and order for a judicial inquiry into the faulty tender system, Jawahar asked. The TDP strongly condemns the present policy and the tenders be recalled, he demanded.