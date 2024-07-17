x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Indian 2 Trimmed after the Damage is Done

Published on July 17, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC
image
YSRCP party worker Arrested for Offensive Social Media Posts

Indian 2 Trimmed after the Damage is Done

Spread the love

Shankar is one director who never listens to anyone when it comes to the film’s runtime. He scored several super hits in the past with lengthy runtimes but the trend has changed completely. The audience are not much interested to watch films that last for three hours. Indian 2 released last Friday and the film has been declared as a debacle. After the film received poor response, the team mounted pressure on Shankar and there were rumors that the film was trimmed by 20 minutes. But the trimmed version never came out and this further fueled speculations.

The team finally trimmed the film by 12 minutes and the updated version is available in theatres from today. But the entire damage for the film was already done. After poor response, the footfalls and the numbers dropped big on weekdays across the globe in all the languages. The trimmed version of Indian 2 will not impact the box-office numbers at all. Shankar should have taken a call on Friday or before the release. Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in Indian 2. Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Films bankrolled Indian 2.

Next Manjummel Boys director all set for Bollywood Debut Previous Karnataka: 100% Local Reservation Bill Passed in Assembly
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC
image
YSRCP party worker Arrested for Offensive Social Media Posts

Most Read

image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC

Related Articles

Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos