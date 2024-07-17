Indian 2 Trimmed after the Damage is Done

Spread the love

Shankar is one director who never listens to anyone when it comes to the film’s runtime. He scored several super hits in the past with lengthy runtimes but the trend has changed completely. The audience are not much interested to watch films that last for three hours. Indian 2 released last Friday and the film has been declared as a debacle. After the film received poor response, the team mounted pressure on Shankar and there were rumors that the film was trimmed by 20 minutes. But the trimmed version never came out and this further fueled speculations.

The team finally trimmed the film by 12 minutes and the updated version is available in theatres from today. But the entire damage for the film was already done. After poor response, the footfalls and the numbers dropped big on weekdays across the globe in all the languages. The trimmed version of Indian 2 will not impact the box-office numbers at all. Shankar should have taken a call on Friday or before the release. Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh played the lead roles in Indian 2. Lyca Productions in association with Red Giant Films bankrolled Indian 2.