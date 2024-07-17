Manjummel Boys director all set for Bollywood Debut

Spread the love

Manjummel Boys, a small budget Malayalam film is a sensation across the country and the film ended up as the biggest hit among Malayalam films. The film also surpassed several Malayalam biggies and the film did equally good in Telugu and Tamil languages. The film’s director Chidambaram is appreciated for his work and he is rushed with several offers. The talented director will soon make his Bollywood debut and Phantom Studios signed Chidambaram for an interesting project.

“We are delighted to welcome Chidambaram to the Phantom family. We have always been a creative oriented company empowering directors to do some of their best work with Phantom. In this new world where language no longer restricts film makers, we intend to bring unique voices from diverse regions into Hindi cinema to craft narratives that transcend linguistic boundaries. Chidambaram is the ideal person for us to collaborate with. His unique vision and storytelling prowess align perfectly with our creative ethos at Phantom Studios. We are excited to bring his vision to Hindi film audiences” told Srishti Behl, CEO of Phantom Studios. More details about the film will be announced very soon.