x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Manjummel Boys director all set for Bollywood Debut

Published on July 17, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC
image
YSRCP party worker Arrested for Offensive Social Media Posts

Manjummel Boys director all set for Bollywood Debut

Spread the love

Manjummel Boys, a small budget Malayalam film is a sensation across the country and the film ended up as the biggest hit among Malayalam films. The film also surpassed several Malayalam biggies and the film did equally good in Telugu and Tamil languages. The film’s director Chidambaram is appreciated for his work and he is rushed with several offers. The talented director will soon make his Bollywood debut and Phantom Studios signed Chidambaram for an interesting project.

“We are delighted to welcome Chidambaram to the Phantom family. We have always been a creative oriented company empowering directors to do some of their best work with Phantom. In this new world where language no longer restricts film makers, we intend to bring unique voices from diverse regions into Hindi cinema to craft narratives that transcend linguistic boundaries. Chidambaram is the ideal person for us to collaborate with. His unique vision and storytelling prowess align perfectly with our creative ethos at Phantom Studios. We are excited to bring his vision to Hindi film audiences” told Srishti Behl, CEO of Phantom Studios. More details about the film will be announced very soon.

Next Naveen Polishetty’s official post about his Accident Previous Indian 2 Trimmed after the Damage is Done
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC
image
YSRCP party worker Arrested for Offensive Social Media Posts

Most Read

image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC

Related Articles

Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos