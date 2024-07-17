x
Naveen Polishetty’s official post about his Accident

Naveen Polishetty’s official post about his Accident

Naveen Polishetty is one Tollywood actor who has been consistently scoring super hits even after taking long breaks. His last film was Ms Shetty Mr Polishetty and the film released last year. His fans and the audience have been eagerly waiting for an update about his next. Naveen Polishetty suffered multiple fractures in his right hand and injured his leg. The injury has been taking longer for Naveen Polishetty and the actor today announced that his next film will be announced very soon. He also said that he would recover completely and he is in close touch with Medical Professionals.

Naveen Polishetty is lining up two new projects and they will be announced at the right time. The actor also said that he would be in touch through social media and would post the updates soon. “The good news is I am very excited for my upcoming films. The development work is going on in full swing everyday and I will be shooting them post full recovery. Please trust updates only from me. As always your encouragement and love means everything to me! It serves as a source of motivation as I work towards returning to film shoots. Thank you for your continued support and patience. I can’t wait to be back on screen and entertain you guys once again. I hope you will be ready to shower your love as always” posted Naveen Polishetty.

