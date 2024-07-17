x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Nisha Agarwal In Black
Anjali New York Trip
Anjali New York Trip
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP to have three airports soon, says Purandheswari

Published on July 17, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC
image
YSRCP party worker Arrested for Offensive Social Media Posts

AP to have three airports soon, says Purandheswari

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh would have three more new airports shortly, said AP BJP state unit president and Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member, Daggubati Purandheswari on Tuesday. She took to social media to announce the new airports to the state.

Purandheswari said that the Central government had agreed to construct three airports in the state. As the NDA is in power both in the state and at the Centre, development is happening at a faster rate, she said. She further added that the three airports would come up in Kuppam in Chittoor district, Dagadarthi in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, and Mulapeta in Srikakulam district.

The Central government had agreed for the construction of these three airports in the state, she said. The officials would soon start the work in the three places in consultation with the state government, she said. She further said that the central aviation ministry would send its senior officials to the state to identify the land.

The state government would have to hand over the land to the Airports Authority of India for construction of the new airports. Once the Airports Authority of India takes over the land, it starts construction of the compound wall first and begins the work.

The Airports authority of India would make an estimate of the airport and then issue a contract. The contractor would start the work as per the guidelines issued by the Airports Authority of India. This process is likely to take a year and the actual work on the new airports would begin in 2025 or 2026.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had asked the officials to prepare estimates for the airport construction. He had also directed the officials to acquire the land in the three places and keep it ready to be handed over to the Airports Authority of India.

He also visited the Bhogapuram airport recently and inspected the works there. Along with the Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, the chief minister also held a review meeting with the airport officials and the contractors at Bhogapuram. He told them to complete the work at the earliest.

Naidu had promised an airport at Kuppam where he contested the Assembly elections and won. He told the people of Kuppam that an airport would come up in Kuppam and they would get connectivity to the neighbouring cities and even international services.

Next Industry raises deep concerns over Karnataka’s Reservation Bill Previous Naveen Polishetty’s official post about his Accident
else

TRENDING

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Salman Khan returns back as Chulbul Pandey
image
Anil Ravipudi wins over Dil Raju

Latest

image
Diwali 2024: Dubbing release threat for Telugu
image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC
image
YSRCP party worker Arrested for Offensive Social Media Posts

Most Read

image
Palle Panduga: Pulivendula mandal least interested
image
‘Sannasi’ ‘Dadamma’ are passe..’Houle’ ‘Bewakoof’ are the new cuss words
image
Dharani Portal Operations to be Handed Over to NIC

Related Articles

Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Shraddha Kapoor’s Formal Look Jennifer Winget’s Photo Dump Madonna Sebastian’s Polka Dots Look Sonal Chauhan Hot In Pink Jiya Shankar In Red Rose Dress Nabha Natesh Mysore Trip Nisha Agarwal In Black Anjali New York Trip Celebrities Karwa Chauth Festival Sharanya Shetty’s Goa Photoshoot Soundarya Reddy’s Goa Holiday Photos