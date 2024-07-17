AP to have three airports soon, says Purandheswari

Spread the love

Andhra Pradesh would have three more new airports shortly, said AP BJP state unit president and Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member, Daggubati Purandheswari on Tuesday. She took to social media to announce the new airports to the state.

Purandheswari said that the Central government had agreed to construct three airports in the state. As the NDA is in power both in the state and at the Centre, development is happening at a faster rate, she said. She further added that the three airports would come up in Kuppam in Chittoor district, Dagadarthi in Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, and Mulapeta in Srikakulam district.

The Central government had agreed for the construction of these three airports in the state, she said. The officials would soon start the work in the three places in consultation with the state government, she said. She further said that the central aviation ministry would send its senior officials to the state to identify the land.

The state government would have to hand over the land to the Airports Authority of India for construction of the new airports. Once the Airports Authority of India takes over the land, it starts construction of the compound wall first and begins the work.

The Airports authority of India would make an estimate of the airport and then issue a contract. The contractor would start the work as per the guidelines issued by the Airports Authority of India. This process is likely to take a year and the actual work on the new airports would begin in 2025 or 2026.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had asked the officials to prepare estimates for the airport construction. He had also directed the officials to acquire the land in the three places and keep it ready to be handed over to the Airports Authority of India.

He also visited the Bhogapuram airport recently and inspected the works there. Along with the Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu, the chief minister also held a review meeting with the airport officials and the contractors at Bhogapuram. He told them to complete the work at the earliest.

Naidu had promised an airport at Kuppam where he contested the Assembly elections and won. He told the people of Kuppam that an airport would come up in Kuppam and they would get connectivity to the neighbouring cities and even international services.