Industry raises deep concerns over Karnataka’s Reservation Bill

Karnataka Government’s bill to offer reservations to local people in private sector, is receiving flak from industry and businesses.

Prominent industry leaders like Kiran Mazumdar Shah, Mohandas Pai were the first to raise concerns over the Bill.

“As a tech hub we need skilled talent and whilst the aim is to provide jobs for locals we must not affect our leading position in technology by this move. There might be caveats that exempt highly skilled recruitment from this policy,” tweeted Kiran Mazumdar Shah expressing her concern. She has tagged Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar and IT Minister Priyank Kharge in her tweet.

Another prominent industrialist and opinion maker Mohandas Pai even went on to terming the move as ‘fascist’ and ‘regressive’.

NASSCOM, the apex body of IT and ITES industry of India also released a statement expressing deep concern and disappointment. NASSCOM in its statement said, Karnataka Govt’s move will pose a threat to industry in the state and the restrictions could even force the companies to move out of the state.

With in hours after the passing of Bill, there is a severe lashback from all quarters of Industry and the criticism is expected to only grow. Thus, the local reservations brought in by Siddaramaiah Govt for populist reasons, has raised serious concerns among industry and business community, who are the actual job creators.

