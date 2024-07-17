Karnataka: 100% Local Reservation Bill Passed in Assembly

Spread the love

The Karnataka cabinet has approved a bill mandating 100% reservation for Kannadigas in Group C and Group D positions across all private firms. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on Monday and subsequently approved in the assembly.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah aims to demonstrate the government’s commitment to Kannadigas by providing job opportunities. He stated that their pro-Kannada government will prioritize the welfare of Kannadigas.

The bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Assembly on Thursday. It stipulates that “any industry, factory, or other establishment shall appoint 50% of local candidates in management categories and 70% in non-management categories.”

To be eligible, candidates must either have studied Kannada as a language in their secondary school certificate or pass a Kannada proficiency test as specified by the nodal agency.

The government has also directed that if local candidates are not available for certain positions, companies must collaborate with the government to train suitable candidates within three years. However, there is some flexibility: companies can apply for relaxation if candidates meeting the requirements are unavailable.

This move represents a significant step towards promoting local employment and preserving the Kannada language and culture in Karnataka’s private sector.

-Sanyogita