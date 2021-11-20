Indian cinema’s biggest clash Loading

With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, the release dates of several films got shuffled. Bollywood is now reopened and the biggies are announced for release in the coming weeks. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi brought the needed boost for Hindi cinema. Aamir Khan is done with the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha and the film which was scheduled for Christmas release is pushed for February 11th 2022 release. Due to the delay in the VFX work, the makers now announced that the film will release on April 14th, 2022 release.

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 is heading for a record pan-Indian release on the same day and the makers made an announcement months ago. Now, Aamir Khan joined the race and this would be the biggest ever clash in Indian cinema. KGF: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel and Yash, Srinidhi Shetty are the lead actors. The film is carrying terrific expectations and the theatrical rights are sold for record prices. We have to wait to see if both these films will head for a clash or if one of them drops down from the race.