Nandamuri Family steps out to support Chandrababu

The entire Nandamuri family stepped out to condemn the attack on Chandrababu Naidu’s family. Several YSRCP leaders made shocking allegations on Chandrababu’s wife Bhuvaneswari and the former Chief Minister broke out in tears during a media interaction yesterday. The entire Nandamuri family met in Balakrishna’s residence and supported Chandrababu Naidu. Balakrishna warned the leaders of YSRCP to not cross their limits and involve in verbal abuse. If such things get repeated, TDP leaders and supporters will stage attacks and the situations will not be in control told Balakrishna.

NTR Jr released a short video byte requesting everyone to stay away from verbal abuse. He said that criticizing women is against our culture and he wanted everyone to be responsible. NTR’s request came not as a member of Nandamuri family, but as a responsible father, son and a husband. Nandamuri Rama Krishna, Suhasini, Lokeshwari and Vasundhara Devi participated in the press meet. Nandamuri Kalyanram too released a press statement condemning the attack on Chandrababu and his wife verbally.