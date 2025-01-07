Indian Tech Companies Dominate H-1B Visas

Indian tech companies have secured a major share of H-1B visas in 2024, with Infosys emerging as the top Indian firm. Between April and September 2024, out of 130,000 H-1B visas issued, Indian companies received 24,766 visas, accounting for 20% of the total.

Infosys received 8,140 visas, ranking second overall, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with 5,274 visas, Cognizant with 6,321 visas, and HCL America with 2,953 visas. Other Indian firms like Wipro and Tech Mahindra also secured 1,634 and 1,199 visas, respectively. While Amazon.com Services LLC led the overall list with 9,265 visas, Indian companies played a significant role in the H-1B visa program. The H-1B visa allows US companies to hire foreign workers for specialized jobs, and Indian tech firms have been key beneficiaries.

Why Indian Companies Dominate

The US faces a shortage of local technical talent, with the unemployment rate in professional and technical services at just 2.9% in November 2024. Indian professionals, known for their expertise in IT, engineering, and technology, are highly sought after by US companies. Indian tech firms have a strong track record of providing skilled professionals for specialized roles, helping US companies fill technical positions where local talent is scarce. Additionally, Indian IT companies have built a robust system for training and deploying skilled workers globally, and the industry has consistently advocated for more H-1B visas to meet the demand for international talent.

Easier H-1B Visa Renewals

Starting in 2025, the H-1B visa renewal process will become simpler, especially for Indian professionals. The US Department of State will introduce a new program allowing workers to renew their visas without leaving the US. This change will make the process faster and more convenient, saving time and money for professionals. A pilot program involving 20,000 participants has already shown success. While the exact start date for the new process is yet to be announced, employers will still need to initiate the renewal process for their employees. This update aims to streamline visa renewals for skilled workers in specialty occupations.

This development comes amid ongoing discussions about the H-1B visa program and its impact on the US job market. For Indian tech professionals, it offers a more efficient way to continue working in the US.