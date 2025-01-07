x
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Suriya’s Kanguva makes to the Oscars List

Published on January 7, 2025 by swathy

Suriya’s Kanguva makes to the Oscars List

The upcoming 97th Academy Awards have listed 323 eligible feature films, including seven Indian films vying for the prestigious Best Picture category. The Indian films are Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi), Santosh (Hindi), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi), Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English), and Putul (Bengali). Suriya pinned many hopes on Kanguva but the film ended up as a debacle. But the film made it to the Oscars Contenders List.

Notably, Putul, directed and produced by Indira Dhar, is the first Bengali film to be considered for nomination in the Oscars’ Best Picture category. The nomination voting process will take place from January 8 to January 12, 2025, and the final nominees will be announced on January 17, 2025. The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. These categories include awards for short films, makeup and hairstyling, original music compositions, sound design, and visual special effects.

