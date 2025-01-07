Suriya’s Kanguva makes to the Oscars List

The upcoming 97th Academy Awards have listed 323 eligible feature films, including seven Indian films vying for the prestigious Best Picture category. The Indian films are Kanguva (Tamil), Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life) (Hindi), Santosh (Hindi), Swatantrya Veer Savarkar (Hindi), All We Imagine as Light (Malayalam-Hindi), Girls Will Be Girls (Hindi-English), and Putul (Bengali). Suriya pinned many hopes on Kanguva but the film ended up as a debacle. But the film made it to the Oscars Contenders List.

Notably, Putul, directed and produced by Indira Dhar, is the first Bengali film to be considered for nomination in the Oscars’ Best Picture category. The nomination voting process will take place from January 8 to January 12, 2025, and the final nominees will be announced on January 17, 2025. The Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood. These categories include awards for short films, makeup and hairstyling, original music compositions, sound design, and visual special effects.