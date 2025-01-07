x
Janhvi Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Fun Time With Boney Kapoor
Adah Sharma With Her Pets
Rakul Preet Singh Stunns With Black
Chitrangda Singh Gorgeous In Black
LDLCholesterol: 7 Foods to Reduce LDL – Bad Cholesterol
RenuDesai @ 1000Words Press Meet
Sunny Leone Stunning Hot In Black
Keerthy Suresh New Year Dairies 2025
Aditi Shankar Nesippaya Promotions
Alaya F Perfect Back Poses
Anjali In Game Changer Promotions
SJ Suryah Interview Stills
Balakrishna at Daaku Maharaaj USA Event
GameChanger Pre Release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirumala
Priyanka Chopra New Year Vibing With Family
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Shooting updates of Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Published on January 7, 2025 by swathy

Shooting updates of Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth is back to work after a long break. The actor suffered with health issues and has been in recovery mode. Rajinikanth along with the team of Coolie is flying to Bangkok for an important schedule. The shoot of the film will take place in Thailand from January 13th to 28th. Rajinikanth himself revealed that 70 percent of the shoot of the film is completed. The makers are aiming for May 1st release. Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director of Coolie. Critically acclaimed actors like Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, and Reba Monica John will be seen in other important roles.

Coolie discusses about gold smuggling mafia. The film is made on a massive budget and it is high on expectations. Coolie will also have a pan-Indian release. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is the music composer. Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance and he completed shooting for his portions recently.

Next Line cleared for KTR's arrest Previous Suriya's Kanguva makes to the Oscars List
