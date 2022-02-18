India’s Biggest Box-office Weekend Loading

With the decline in the cases of coronavirus across the country, the restrictions are lifted all over. The theatres are back with 100 percent occupancy and several biggies are lined up for release in the coming weeks. February 25th will be the biggest ever weekend for Indian cinema in the recent months. Pawan Kalyan will test his luck with Bheemla Nayak and the film is gearing up for a record release all over on Friday. The advance sales are terrific and the film is carrying huge expectations.

Thala Ajith’s Valimai will hit the screens on February 24th. The film will have a wide release in Telugu and Tamil languages. The movie too is high on expectations and is said to be a stylish action thriller. Alia Bhatt’s next film Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali is the first-ever biggie of Bollywood in the recent months. The film is expected to open with packed houses all over. Indian cinema will have the biggest ever weekend as there are three biggies lined up.

Bheemla Nayak and Valimai too will have a Hindi release while Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in the regional languages. Hope the weekend gives the needed boost and brings back the glory of Indian cinema.