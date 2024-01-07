x
Home > Movie News

Indonesian beauty in Rajamouli’s Next

Published on January 7, 2024

Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Indonesian beauty in Rajamouli's Next

SS Rajamouli will next direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in an action adventure and the film will be shot in various nations of the globe. As per the update we hear, Indonesian beauty Chelsea Islan has been roped in for the role of the lead actress. Names like Deepika Padukone were considered but Rajamouli approached Chelsea Islan and he conducted a look test recently. Chelsea Islan is almost finalized and an announcement will be made soon. Rajamouli locked the final script and the pre-production work is happening currently.

The shoot of this untitled film starts in April and Mahesh Babu will soon join the workshop of the film. KL Narayana in association with a top Hollywood studio will produce this big-budget project. Mahesh Babu is done with the shoot of Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.

Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police

