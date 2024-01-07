Indonesian beauty in Rajamouli’s Next

Spread the love

SS Rajamouli will next direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in an action adventure and the film will be shot in various nations of the globe. As per the update we hear, Indonesian beauty Chelsea Islan has been roped in for the role of the lead actress. Names like Deepika Padukone were considered but Rajamouli approached Chelsea Islan and he conducted a look test recently. Chelsea Islan is almost finalized and an announcement will be made soon. Rajamouli locked the final script and the pre-production work is happening currently.

The shoot of this untitled film starts in April and Mahesh Babu will soon join the workshop of the film. KL Narayana in association with a top Hollywood studio will produce this big-budget project. Mahesh Babu is done with the shoot of Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release.