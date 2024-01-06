x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan should explain facts about his failure to implement promises, says Kanakamedala

Published on January 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Jagan should explain facts about his failure to implement promises, says Kanakamedala

Spread the love

Rajya Sabha member and senior TDP leader, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, on Saturday dared Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to release a white paper on the facts mentioned in the book ‘Jagan failed in 85 per cent of promises’ published by the TDP.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Ravindra Kumar felt that Jagan should go to the people asking for votes only after explaining facts to them with regard to the implementation of the promises. The Chief Minister has implemented only 15 percent of the promises that he has made to the people through Navaratnalu, his party’s election manifesto and during his pada yatra as the leader of the Opposition, the MP said.

Observing that the four year and nine months rule of Jagan is filled with destruction, dictatorship, corruption and full of brazen lies, Kanakamedala said that the Chief Minister is simply deceiving the people by claiming that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises. “It is not deceiving people by making a false claim that he has fulfilled 99 per cent of the promises but he should reply to the questions raised by the TDP,” the Rajya Sabha member told Mr Jagan.

What happened to the promise of total prohibition, cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Special Category States for the State, filling up of 2.30 vacant posts in various government wings and the revision of salaries of the municipal employees, Kanakamedala asked. This apart, till now there is no mention of completing the Polavaram project, the capital city of Amaravathi and the assurance given to the farmers that they will be paid Rs 12,500 every year, he said.

Kanakamedala felt that the entire State is totally devastated by terrorising the people misusing the police system. The fact is that Andhra Pradesh suffered more loss after Jagan became the Chief Minister than when the State was bifurcated, he remarked.

It takes at least another 15 years for the State to recover from this damage and this is possible only if Chandrababu Naidu becomes the chief minister again, the Rajya Sabha member observed. The State can come out of these clutches and the people can regain their happiness only when they vote the TDP-Jana Sena combine to power to make Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister again, the TDP senior leader noted.

The situation has come to such a pass that the Ministers and the ruling party MLAs are explaining to the people the poor condition of their Government, Kanakamedala said. The ruling party leaders are admitting the fact that in the given situation they are not in a position to approach the people and Jagan is solely responsible for this, the MP maintained.

Next Indonesian beauty in Rajamouli’s Next Previous Nagarjuna in talks for an Interesting Project?
else

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Most Read

image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police

Related Articles

Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look