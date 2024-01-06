x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ghee Benefits For Skin
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Shilpa Shetty Green Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Ketika Sharma Fierce soul
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
Sree Mukhi In All Greens’
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
Kiara Advani Spicy Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nagarjuna in talks for an Interesting Project?

Published on January 6, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Nagarjuna in talks for an Interesting Project?

Spread the love

King Nagarjuna wrapped up the shoot of Naa Saami Ranga in jet speed and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release. Choreographer Vijay Binni is turning director with this entertainer. Nagarjuna will soon join the sets of Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula’s film that will roll soon. As per the update we hear, Nag gave his nod for a debutant named Subbu for an interesting film. The movie is said to be a courtroom drama and it would be wrapped up in quick schedules.

Nagarjuna will be seen playing a lawyer in this courtroom drama and it also discusses a social issue in the society. Made on a strict budget, all the other works will start soon and the team will make an official announcement soon. Nagarjuna also gave his nod for one more film that will be produced by Studio Green.

Next Jagan should explain facts about his failure to implement promises, says Kanakamedala Previous State invokes ESMA on striking Anganwadis
else

TRENDING

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Record non-theatrical business for Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
Siva inspired us with his passion: Suriya at Kanguva press meet
image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Dulquer Salmaan surprises everyone with his commitment
image
Kanguva Movie Trailer Launch Photos
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project

Most Read

image
Major BRS Corruption Scandal Coming Soon
image
Central Government Approves Amaravati Railway Project
image
KTR’s filmy-style warning to Police

Related Articles

Ghee Benefits For Skin Ananya Panday Metallic Mermaid Look Pooja Hegde In A Golden Look Shilpa Shetty Green Look Kareena Kapoor Khan Fabulous Look Ketika Sharma Fierce soul Sree Mukhi In All Greens’ TarakaRatna daughter Half Saree Function Anjini S Dhawan’s hair dressing Kriti Sanon for Diwali Bash Priya Banerjee in all Blacks’ Manasa Varanasi’s Vintage Styling Mahira Sharma’s Jaw Dropping Photos Athiya Shetty with Anu Reddy designer studio Pooja Ramachandran’s Photoshoot in Chennai Ashna Zaveri’s Spain Holiday Anaswara Rajan For She Magazine Bell Peppers : Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits Sorrel Leaves (Gongura) Health Benefits Kiara Advani Spicy Look