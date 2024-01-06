Nagarjuna in talks for an Interesting Project?

Spread the love

King Nagarjuna wrapped up the shoot of Naa Saami Ranga in jet speed and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2024 release. Choreographer Vijay Binni is turning director with this entertainer. Nagarjuna will soon join the sets of Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula’s film that will roll soon. As per the update we hear, Nag gave his nod for a debutant named Subbu for an interesting film. The movie is said to be a courtroom drama and it would be wrapped up in quick schedules.

Nagarjuna will be seen playing a lawyer in this courtroom drama and it also discusses a social issue in the society. Made on a strict budget, all the other works will start soon and the team will make an official announcement soon. Nagarjuna also gave his nod for one more film that will be produced by Studio Green.