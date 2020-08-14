Indraprastham Theme Poster: CBN, YSR’s Power Game

Before becoming political rivals, Nara Chandrababu Naidu and YS Rajasekhar Reddy were good friends. Director Deva Katta is going to show these two elements of friendship and political contention in his next project Indraprastham.

Theme poster of Indraprastham that is dropped today uncovers the narrative of the film in Deva Katta’s voiceover. “The purpose of any competition is to find winners. Winners run the world! When two best friends compete in such sport, the game is lot more interesting and engaging”.

“Moralities change but the battle for power remains constant,” reads the quote in the poster hinting at political adventure for movie buffs. Suresh Bobbili’s score is ideal. Harsha V and Teja C are jointly producing the project on Proodos Production Banner.

Deva Katta will next direct Sai Dharam Tej’s 14th film. After completing this film, he will take up Indraprastham.