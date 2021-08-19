Inside Story: All about Tuck Jagadish digital Deal?

Natural Star Nani is one actor who loves to enjoy the cinema in theatres. The actor would be present in theatre to watch his film on first-day morning show along with the audience. He even takes time to watch the films of his co-stars on the silver screen. Tuck Jagadish would be his second film to head for a direct digital release after V. Nani turned emotional recently and penned a heartful note about the film heading for a digital release. Nani is the only Tollywood actor who responded about theatres and the ticket price GO issued in Andhra Pradesh. Everyone, right from his fans to the trade circles are left in shock after Tuck Jagadish skipped theatrical release. Here is the inside story and the what really happened behind:

Tuck Jagadish is one of the hottest Telugu films in trade among the medium-budget films. Laxman of Bridge Films acquired the theatrical rights for a fancy price last year. The makers also sold the non-theatrical rights and made decent profits.

After films like Thimmarusu, SR Kalyanamandapam opened well at the ticket windows, the distributors and the exhibitors mounted pressure on Laxman and Shine Screens to release Tuck Jagadish in theatres. Some of the distributors even promised to pay decent advances but Laxman was not ready for the bet. He backed out from the theatrical deal and wanted the makers to return back the paid advance along with interests. The biggest twist here is that the makers of Tuck Jagadish already sealed the digital deal 45 days ago but this was never disclosed to anyone, even to the lead actor Nani.

Nani offered a pay cut in his remuneration and wanted the makers to release Tuck Jagadish in theatres. With the makers tight-lipped on this, he released an emotional note and decided to support Tuck Jagadish in the best way. The distributors and the entire exhibition sector are now furious on Shine Screens for leaving them behind in these tough times. But the damage is already done.

The film will now stream on Amazon Prime from Vinayaka Chavithi weekend.