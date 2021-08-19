Superstar launches Sridevi Soda Center trailer

The trailer of Sudheer Babu’s upcoming movie Sridevi Soda Center was launched today by superstar Mahesh Babu.

The trailer starts with Sudheer Babu entering a prison and inmates questioning him about the reason behind landing in jail.

The 2.32 minute trailer then promises a roller coaster ride with racy, funny, romantic and emotional moments.

Directed by Karuna Kumar of Palasa fame, Sridevi Soda Center is bankrolled by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy on 70MM Entertainments banner.

This is the producers’ second collaboration with Sudheer Babu after Bhale Manchi Roju. Music is by Mani Sharma. Sridevi Soda Center is releasing on August 27.