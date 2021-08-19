Exclusive: Megastar’s Acharya new Release Date

Megastar Chiranjeevi is almost done with the shoot of Acharya and two songs are pending to be shot. Koratala Siva is waiting for the arrival of Ram Charan to resume the shoot of Acharya. There are strong speculations that the film will hit the screens for Dasara but it is quite impossible to complete the shoot and release the film in this short duration. Megastar recently met Pawan Kalyan and initiated talks to release Acharya for Sankranthi 2022. Pawan Kalyan responded on a positive note to his request.

Acharya will now hit the screens during Sankranthi 2022 and mostly on January 12th, 2022 which was reserved for Bheemla Nayak. Pawan Kalyan’s film will now release during the Maha Shivarathri weekend next year. A brand new poster of Acharya will be released on August 22nd on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday. The release date will not be revealed but the makers will make it official that the film will hit the screens for Sankranthi 2022. A massive set is constructed in a private studio currently and a song on Chiranjeevi and Charan will be canned. Charan and Pooja Hegde will shoot for the pending song later.

Acharya features Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.