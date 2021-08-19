Three star kids making their debut in 2022

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is already a sensation on social media and some of her pictures went viral all over. SRK’s fans are waiting for her debut and it was speculated that Karan Johar will launch her. Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is a star in Bollywood and she has a bunch of films lined up. All eyes are now focused on the debut of her sister Khushi Kapoor. On the other side, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim is all set for his debut into Bollywood space. The latest news says that all these three star kids are being launched through a single project.

Bollywood writer and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar will direct them in the adaptation of Archies which is available on Netflix. The project will be made in Indian style and will be bankrolled by Netflix. Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor will be playing the roles of Betty and Veronica in this web series and Ibrahim may play the role of Archie in this series. An official announcement will be made very soon. The project will be available on Netflix in 2022.