Inside Talk: Pawan Kalyan strict on Bheemla Nayak Release Date

Pawan Kalyan’s last offering Vakeel Saab released during summer this year and the AP Government introduced overnight GOs that made the makers lose big money. Though the film performed well with the low ticket prices, the makers and buyers would have made huge profits with normal prices. Pawan Kalyan raised his voice during the pre-release event of Republic and slammed the government for their move. In a surprise, he received the heat after the Telugu Film Chamber distanced itself from Pawan Kalyan. In a press release, the Chamber said that they have nothing to do with Pawan Kalyan’s comments and they supported the government of Andhra Pradesh during that time. None of the celebrities came out to support Pawan Kalyan’s comments.

Pawan Kalyan was shattered with this move but he stood calm. Now, he is now not in a mood to push the release of Bheemla Nayak after the industry biggies are approaching him. When Pawan’s film was in trouble, he received no support from the film industry. He asked the makers of Bheemla Nayak to go ahead and release the film on January 12th 2022 at any cost. The theatrical deals are sold out all over and the buyers are making all the arrangements. But a series of meetings are planned for the next one week and it all depends on how the industry bigwigs convince Pawan Kalyan. Else, Tollywood will witness the biggest clash between RRR and Bheemla Nayak.