Will Bandi Sanjay soon join Amaravati farmers yatra ?

The padayatra of Amaravati farmers got a shot in the arm with the BJP leaders and cadres openly joining hands with them. On Sunday, the BJP leaders and cadres joined the padayatra with their party flags. This is the first open demonstration of BJP support to the Amaravati yatra. Significantly, this has come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s admonition to the BJP workers. The party has taken an unambiguous stand on the issue.

Now, highly placed sources reveal that Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay is gearing up to support the yatra. He is said to have discussed this issue with party leaders in Telangana. If sources are to be believed, he might soon join the padayatra in Kurnool district to express his solidarity with the farmers of Amaravati. Sources said that that he would speak to his AP counterparts on the issue.

The “Nyayasthanam to Devasthanam” padayatra of the Amaravati farmers has now completed 23 days The 45-day Padayatra will end at Tirupati. The yatris are now in Prakasam district. Though the incessant rain is proving to be a big hindrance, the yatris are forging ahead on their way to Tirupati.

The TDP has already extended its support to the yatra. The TDP leaders are joining the yatra at several places. They are also seen to be extending logistical support to the yatra at different places. In Prakasam district, all the three TDP MLAs are seen actively supporting the yatra. Now, the BJP too is coming forward to extend support.