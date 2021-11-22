It’s Deodhar-Somu vs Sujana-CM Ramesh in AP BJP

A battle for supremacy is going on in the AP BJP between old-timers and those who have joined the BJP recently. The party’s incharges, whose job is to iron out the differences among the party workers, are actually exacerbating these differences. The party leaders are unable to reconcile their differences of perceptions and are washing their dirty linen in public.

There is a concerted attempt to tie down those who have joined the BJP in the aftermath of the 2019 elections. Senior leaders like Sujana Chowdary, CM Ramesh, TG Venkatesh, Paturu Nagabhushanam and Ravela Kishore have joined the party but they are still being treated as outsiders. Even senior leaders like tobacco board chairperson Yadlapati Raghunatha Babu is feeling stifled in the party.

Party affairs incharge Sunil Deodhar and Somu Veerraju have been Repeatedly attacking these leaders for treating BJP as a parking place. They say that these TDP imports are using the BJP only to bide their time. The former TDP leaders on the other hand are accusing Deodhar and Somu of driving their own agendas. These differences came to the fore during the recent party meeting with Amit Shah at Tirupati.

The party is in dire straits as it has failed to make a mark in the recent local body and municipal elections. The party could not win even a single MPTC position in the whole state. The party’s performance in both Badvel and Tirupati bypolls too has been disappointing. It remains to be seen how the party leaders iron out their differences and work in tandem.