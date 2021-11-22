Megastar signs one more Project

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a roll and he is competing with young actors and turned a signing spree. The top actor has one film completed and three others in shooting mode. He is in talks with Maruthi for a film and the latest news we hear is that Chiranjeevi signed one more film. The movie will be directed by youngster Venky Kudumula who scored two super hits with Chalo and Bheeshma. Top producer DVV Danayya will produce this project and the film starts next year.

Chiranjeevi will complete all his current commitments and will work with Maruthi and Venky Kudumula’s films simultaneously. Venky Kudumula’s film is a commercially packed comic entertainer. Venky Kudumula has been on a break for the past one and a half years and he bagged a golden opportunity to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi at an early stage in his career. Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya and he is shooting for God Father, Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s film.