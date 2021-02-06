Instant bail to YCP MLA but certain jail to rival leaders

It came as breaking news that the AP Police had arrested YCP MLA Kannababu Raju in the absence of any choice. The next moment, it was disclosed that the arrested YCP MLA was released on bail. The arrest and the bail grant all happened in no time. The lightning speed at which the AP Police worked in this case came as a surprise in the midst of the election process. The same police made serious charges and put TDP AP President Atchannaidu in jail.

In fact, the audio went viral three days ago showing YCP MLA threatening a ward member in panchayat polls. The victim complained to the Ramballi police. The matter also came to the notice of the State Election Commission. Left with no choice, the police filed the case.

As the election offences were being treated seriously by the SEC, the police had finally arrested the YCP MLA. Immediately, he was given station bail.

Practically speaking, all the Government departments appear to be following the SEC orders. There are doubts whether they are really serious in preventing election offences. Especially, the police are finding their own ways to please the ruling party leaders even during the election time. This is giving enormous stress to the local level Opposition cadres.