Inter Advanced Supplementary exams cancelled. 1.47 lakh students will be passed

The Telangana government on Thursday has decided to cancel the Intermediate Advanced Supplementary examinations in view of the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases in the state. A decision to this effect was taken by education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy.

With the cancellation of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations, students who failed in the exams in March will be passed with grace marks. The government’s decision will definitely come as a good news for over 1.47 lakh students as all of them will be passed now.

The Telangana government had already cancelled the SSC examinations. All the students were passed on the basis of internal assessment marks. The government had also cancelled all common entrance examinations for various professional courses in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Telangana EAMCET (Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test) which was scheduled to be held from July 6 to July 9 was postponed by the government in view of the alarming rise in corona virus cases in the state, especially in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Other common entrance exams, including TS Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) for diploma holders of engineering, technology and pharmacy, TS Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) and TS Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) for admissions into MBA and MCA, LAWCET, PGECET, PGLCET and EDCE were postponed.