Interesting films lined up for December

December would be the last month of the year and there would be no biggies releasing in this month usually as all the biggies would head for a Sankranthi release. There are some interesting releases in December this year. Adivi Sesh who is riding high on the success of Major will test his luck with HIT 2. The film is releasing on December 2nd. Ravi Teja is backing Matti Kusthi and the film too is releasing on December 2nd. Satyadev and Tamannaah’s Gurtunda Seethakalam is releasing on December 9th. Panchathantram, Cheppalani Undi and Ramapuram are the other releases on December 9th.

Avatar: The Way of Water is carrying terrific expectations and the film will also have a wide release in India on December 16th. There are no other Telugu releases in that weekend. Nandini Reddy’s Anni Manchi Sakunamule is releasing on December 21st. Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka would be the last biggie of the year and the film releases on December 23rd. Nikhil’s 18 Pages too is releasing on the same day. Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus too releases on December 23rd. Sundeep Kishan’s Michael will be the last release of the year and the film releases on December 30th. Apart from these, there are a bunch of small budget films releasing during December.