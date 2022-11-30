Buzz: Mahesh Babu in plans for Superstar Award

Superstar Krishna garu passed away and the family completed all the rituals and he was laid to rest in peace. Fans rushed in lakhs to pay their last respects and Mahesh Babu thanked them for their immense love and support. There are strong talks that the family has been in plans for Krishna Memorial and the discussions are going on from some time. Mahesh Babu is in plans to celebrate Krishna’s birthday in a grand manner every year through Superstar Awards. He is in plans to felicitate the Tollywood talent every year through Superstar Awards.

In the past, NTR and ANR Awards were given for Tollywood celebrities but they got vanished. The Nandi awards too are not regular and ANR Award got discontinued after the demise of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao garu. But Mahesh Babu is keen to take up Superstar Award and continue it. We have to wait to see how it would materialize.